Wealthquest Corp Purchases 500 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealthquest Corp grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $142.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $139.98 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.53 and its 200 day moving average is $159.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.