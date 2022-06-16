Wealthquest Corp Purchases 973 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $4,306,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $682,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $94.89 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $399.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.