Wealthquest Corp Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

NYSE MCD opened at $238.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $176.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

