Wealthquest Corp Sells 243 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealthquest Corp reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Walt Disney by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 16,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,368,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.33.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

