Wealthquest Corp Sells 3,894 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wealthquest Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.