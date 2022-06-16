Wealthquest Corp Trims Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,286 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after buying an additional 1,224,617 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,900,000 after buying an additional 320,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $444,518,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,852,000 after acquiring an additional 189,950 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

