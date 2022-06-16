Wealthquest Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $75.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

