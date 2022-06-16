Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading 4.4% Higher

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.92. 819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,517,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Weibo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 383.0% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 784,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
