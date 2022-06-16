Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading 4.4% Higher

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.92. 819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,517,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Weibo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 383.0% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 784,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

