Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 166,697 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 166,697 shares during the period. National Storage Affiliates Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.74% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $45,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,801,000 after purchasing an additional 310,112 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 112.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 541,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,559,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 102.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 549,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,026,000 after buying an additional 278,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 49.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,557,000 after buying an additional 236,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

NSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

