Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 73,046 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,046 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for approximately 0.9% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.20% of Ventas worth $41,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,191,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,409,000 after purchasing an additional 750,409 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 725,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 274,002 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ventas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 697,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,681,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,975. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VTR opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

