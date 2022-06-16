Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 760,678 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 760,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,282,000. Agree Realty makes up approximately 1.2% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Agree Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,762,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,379,000 after purchasing an additional 155,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Agree Realty by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,457,000 after acquiring an additional 276,279 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,210,000 after acquiring an additional 581,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,314,000 after acquiring an additional 95,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,340,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,686,000 after acquiring an additional 112,128 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $75.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.18.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.87%.

ADC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.77.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

