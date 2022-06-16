Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $60.62 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170,129 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty makes up approximately 1.4% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.94% of Terreno Realty worth $60,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,811,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,387,000 after purchasing an additional 119,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Terreno Realty by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,659,000 after purchasing an additional 318,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,466,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,249,000 after buying an additional 379,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,437,000 after buying an additional 85,054 shares during the period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, CEO W Blake Baird acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.02. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.80%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.