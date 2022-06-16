Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.1% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $47,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WFC opened at $38.17 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

