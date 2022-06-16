Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,835 shares during the quarter. Acadia Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 2.19% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $42,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $550,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 319,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 93.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.48%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

