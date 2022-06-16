Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $16.36 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $87.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.82.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.42.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

