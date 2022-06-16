Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 210,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,039,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,093,000 after acquiring an additional 297,485 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.48 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.72.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

