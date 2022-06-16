Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 492 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $115.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $338.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $113.17 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

