Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 898 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,210,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,769,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,207.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,353.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,627.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,780 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,176. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

