Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys New Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,625,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,134,000 after purchasing an additional 137,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51,793 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 34,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $234.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.66. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $226.11 and a 1 year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

