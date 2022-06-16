Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $142.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.79. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $139.98 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

