Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys Shares of 1,000 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $157.79 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.61 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

