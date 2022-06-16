Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys Shares of 4,623 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,002,000 after acquiring an additional 50,758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,673,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,139,000 after acquiring an additional 110,954 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,336,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $45.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

