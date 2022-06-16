Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Invests $108,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,004,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,930.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 76,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,794,000 after acquiring an additional 54,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after acquiring an additional 52,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $375.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $410.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.92. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $364.55 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.