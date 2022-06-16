Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Invests $146,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 745 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of TROW opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.99 and a 200-day moving average of $152.54. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $106.61 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

