Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Invests $147,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $282.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.18. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $273.34 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

