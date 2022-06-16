Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Invests $182,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $89.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

