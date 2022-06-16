Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Invests $230,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $79.06 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average is $97.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.