Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Invests $91,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 426,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.36 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.94.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

