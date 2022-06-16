Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Makes New $414,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,812 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,931,000 after purchasing an additional 140,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 111,342 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $137.58 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $135.53 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.13.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

