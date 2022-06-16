Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Makes New $86,000 Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,572,000 after buying an additional 144,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,709,000 after acquiring an additional 64,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.72. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

