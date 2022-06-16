Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,317,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,261,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,377,000 after purchasing an additional 652,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,945,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,775,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,891 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,619,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,349,000 after purchasing an additional 628,811 shares during the period.
Shares of ACWI opened at $84.44 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $82.47 and a one year high of $107.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average is $94.87.
