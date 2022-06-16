Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $171.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $167.74 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

