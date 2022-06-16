Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 124,321 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 200,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 98,836 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

