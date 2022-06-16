Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $131.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

