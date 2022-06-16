Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

BA opened at $133.72 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $252.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

