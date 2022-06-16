Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $212.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.37 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.17.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

