Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Purchases New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Intel comprises approximately 0.2% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.