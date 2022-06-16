Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Purchases New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $119.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.70 and a 200 day moving average of $141.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.