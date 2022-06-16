Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Purchases New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.7% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $102.54 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.57.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.