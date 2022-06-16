Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 18,439 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,085,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,438 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,444,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,767,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,245,000 after acquiring an additional 213,677 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.40. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

