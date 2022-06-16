Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 760 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

LBRDK opened at $112.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.46. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

