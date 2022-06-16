Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Takes $130,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.
Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams Companies (WMB)
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.