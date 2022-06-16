Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Takes $646,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.4% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,713,000 after buying an additional 2,945,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $196.13 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $188.81 and a one year high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.07. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

