Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,395 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.5% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465,780 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,500,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Shares of COST opened at $458.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $510.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $203.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $377.12 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

