Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CSD opened at $51.87 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

