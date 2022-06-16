Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $179.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $177.37 and a one year high of $210.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.77.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.