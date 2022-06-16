Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Shares Down 4.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $147.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Westlake traded as low as $109.43 and last traded at $109.53. 9,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 745,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.37.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WLK. Citigroup lifted their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $751,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,614 shares of company stock valued at $14,000,359. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $36,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

