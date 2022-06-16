Westshore Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $348.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $340.57 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

