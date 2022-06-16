Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPM. KeyCorp raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.