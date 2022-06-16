Wildcat Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,338 shares during the period. Skillz makes up approximately 26.2% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned 5.30% of Skillz worth $160,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 771,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 147,272 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Skillz by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Skillz by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 324,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 194,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Skillz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Skillz stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $585.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.01.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Skillz’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

